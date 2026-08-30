Nottingham Forest eyeing Harrison Armstrong move, talks held

Nottingham Forest are chasing Harrison Armstrong of Everton in a bid to add strength to their midfield setup in the final days of the window.

Nottingham Forest are chasing Everton’s Harrison Armstrong, the 19-year-old midfielder, in a reported £40 million bid in the final days of the transfer window. According to Sky Sports, the deal would see Forest add strength to their midfield setup as they aim to reinforce before the window closes.

Armstrong, an Everton academy graduate, ranks among the club’s top prospects. The teenager made limited senior appearances before shining on loan to Preston North End in the first half of last season.

The Toffees recalled the midfielder from his loan spell, and he went on to make 13 league appearances under David Moyes last term. This season, he has started both of Everton’s opening games, including Saturday’s fixture against Bournemouth.

Nottingham Forest chasing Harrison Armstrong

Nottingham Forest have registered an interest in Armstrong in the final days of the transfer window and are prepared to pay £40 million to sign the 19-year-old. Everton have not rejected the bid.

David Ornstein reported and confirmed the £40 million fee, as Forest could view Armstrong as the long-term replacement for Elliot Anderson. Anderson was signed from Newcastle United at a similar profile, a template Forest may replicate. The youngster has already shown talent in Everton’s setup, and a decision might have to be made by the player about his immediate future.

Nottingham Forest had seen links to Pape Matar Sarr, as per reports, but it appears they are ready to invest big in Armstrong at this moment. Should they sign the 19-year-old, it could be seen as a deal similar to when they signed Anderson from Newcastle United and developed him into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Why are Everton considering Armstrong’s sale?

Everton’s financial position under Premier League rules may drive the decision. The reported £40 million income would be registered as pure profit under the rules, as Armstrong is an academy product. The club considered a sale back in April when they showed interest in Hayden Hackney.

Hackney has since signed for Everton from Middlesbrough, which may prompt a reassessment of Armstrong’s standing. While the Toffees have not said yes to the idea just yet, any move will depend on their decision as well as the player’s, as Moyes clearly rates the midfielder and has handed him two starts in as many Premier League games this season. A decision now rests with both Everton and Armstrong himself.