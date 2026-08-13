Djed Spence set to join Inter Milan as deal agreed

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Djed Spence is on the verge of joining Inter Milan in a deal worth €30 million this summer.

According to an update from French journalist Sebastien Vidal, Djed Spence has been the subject of interest from Inter Milan. The Serie A champions have been eager to reinforce their defensive unit by signing a versatile full-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have reached a full agreement to sign the 26-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defender.

Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs has shed more light on the upcoming deal between Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur, with the Nerazzurri set to pay €30 million. Jacobs has added that Spence was always “sold on the move”, with the Englishman now on the cusp of getting his desired move to San Siro.

How has Djed Spence fared at Tottenham so far?

Djed Spence has endured a mixed spell since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Middlesbrough in July 2022. The 26-year-old had to bide his time before becoming a regular for the North London club, as he needed three loan spells before finally establishing a foothold in the first-team squad.

Since then, Spence has risen in stature, and he has been among the rare reliable performers for Tottenham during the two relegation battles in the last two seasons. Spence accumulated over 3,000 minutes of game time in 44 appearances in all competitions in the 2025/26 campaign. Meanwhile, the English full-back’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, and a move to Serie A now beckons.

Serie A return on the horizon?

Inter Milan’s interest in Djed Spence has reflected their search for reinforcement at full-back. The Serie A champions are in a pickle after selling Denzel Dumfries to Real Madrid earlier in the window. Additionally, Matteo Darmian has become a free agent after choosing not to sign a new contract with the Nerazzurri.

So, signing a new right wing-back is crucial for Inter Milan, and they have come close to signing Marco Palestra and Anan Khalaili. While Palestra opted to join Chelsea, Khalaili’s move collapsed after issues with his medical checks. Spence has thus emerged as another target, and the Englishman’s ability to play on both flanks makes him an appealing option.

Spence also has previous experience in Serie A after representing Genoa on loan. With Inter Milan reaching an agreement to sign the English international in a deal worth €30 million, only the official announcement remains before he moves to San Siro.