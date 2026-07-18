Inter Milan stepping up interest in Djed Spence, price revealed

Inter Milan will finally look to land a long-term replacement for Denzel Dumfries by signing Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Djed Spence is the subject of interest from Inter Milan. The Serie A champions are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a versatile full-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defender.

Per Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham will demand €35 million to part ways with the Englishman in the coming weeks. While Inter hoped to sign Anan Khalaili for €25 million, the report has revealed that they are “ready to spend more than expected” to land Spence.

How has Djed Spence fared at Tottenham so far?

Djed Spence has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Middlesbrough in July 2022. The 25-year-old arrived with lofty expectations after an impressive loan spell with Nottingham Forest. However, then-manager Antonio Conte did not utilise the player, who needed three loan spells before finally establishing a foothold at the North London club.

Since then, Spence has risen in stature in the last 18 months, and he has been among the rare reliable performers for Tottenham during the relegation battles in the last two seasons. Spence racked up over 3,000 minutes of game time in 44 appearances in all competitions in the 2025/26 campaign. Meanwhile, the English full-back’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Inter Milan.

Serie A return on the horizon?

Inter Milan’s interest in Djed Spence makes logical sense. The Serie A champions are in a spot of bother after selling Denzel Dumfries to Real Madrid earlier in the window. Additionally, Matteo Darmian has become a free agent after choosing not to sign a new contract with the Nerazzurri.

So, signing a new right wing-back is crucial for Inter Milan, and they have come close to signing Marco Palestra and Anan Khalaili. While Palestra opted to join Chelsea, Khalaili’s move collapsed after issues with his medical checks. Spence has thus emerged as an alternative, and the Englishman’s ability to play on both flanks makes him an appealing target.

Spence also has previous experience in Serie A after representing Genoa on loan. With Inter Milan accelerating the move and ready to spend more than the €25 million Khalaili deal would have cost, Spence’s sale would reunite him with Serie A, where he represented Genoa on loan.