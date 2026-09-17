Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City target Donyell Malen move

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City are keen on signing 27-year-old Netherlands international Donyell Malen from AS Roma next year.

According to a report by Hooligan Soccer, Chelsea and Manchester City are compiling scouting dossiers on Donyell Malen, with Arsenal establishing informal contact to discuss a deal. Meanwhile, AS Roma will demand around €60-65 million to part ways with the Dutchman in the winter transfer window.

Donyell Malen and his resurgence in Serie A

Donyell Malen has transformed his fortunes since joining AS Roma from Aston Villa. They signed Malen on loan in January, then secured a permanent deal for €25 million in summer. Malen’s performances in the second half of the 2025/26 season were instrumental in clinching a top-four finish for AS Roma, which earned them a spot in the UEFA Champions League.

The versatile Dutch attacker is hot off the blocks this term, scoring six goals and providing one assist in only five outings to guide AS Roma to the top of the Serie A standings. His performances have taken his overall tally for the Giallorossi to 21 goals and four assists in 25 appearances. Those exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Arsenal will pursue a versatile attacker in the January transfer window, as Viktor Gyokeres is struggling to make his mark in his second season with the club. Additionally, the Gunners lack cover on the left flank after selling Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in the summer transfer window. The versatile Netherlands international is thus a credible target for Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Donyell Malen has been on Chelsea’s radar for several months. Yet the Blues’ continued interest puzzles given the depth already in their attack after choosing not to sell Jamie Gittens and Pedro Neto in the summer transfer window. Xabi Alonso also has three strikers in his squad.

As for Manchester City, the Citizens have sanctioned Omar Marmoush’s departure, with the Egyptian international joining Tottenham Hotspur on an initial loan deal. With Erling Haaland the only striker in Enzo Maresca’s squad, they need a new deputy, with Malen an option worth considering for the second half of the 2026/27 season.

Malen may feel he has unfinished business in the Premier League after struggling to make his mark during his stint with Aston Villa. It remains unclear whether Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City will pay €60-65 million to land the Dutchman, though AS Roma have significant leverage after tying him to a long-term contract until 2030.