Barcelona, Manchester City in transfer tussle to sign Donyell Malen

Barcelona and Manchester City are keen on signing 27-year-old Netherlands international Donyell Malen from AS Roma this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Donyell Malen is also the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid. The three European giants are keen on reinforcing their offensive units by signing a versatile attacker in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old AS Roma forward.

Per Fichajes, AS Roma will demand around €45 million to part ways with Malen in the coming days. However, the Serie A giants have yet to decide whether they are open to entertain offers for the Dutchman, who has been a game-changer for the Giallorossi this year.

Donyell Malen and his resurgence in Serie A

Donyell Malen has established himself as one of the most productive attackers in Serie A since joining AS Roma from Aston Villa. The Giallorossi initially signed the 27-year-old on loan in January before completing a permanent move for €25 million in the ongoing transfer window.

Malen’s performances in the second half of the 2025/26 season were instrumental in clinching a top-four finish for AS Roma, which earned them a spot in the UEFA Champions League. The versatile Dutch attacker is hot off the blocks this term, scoring three goals in only one Serie A outing to take his overall AS Roma tally to 18 goals and three assists in 21 appearances. Those exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Donyell Malen has been on Barcelona’s radar for several years. The continued interest makes sense, as the reigning La Liga champions have yet to replace Robert Lewandowski by signing a recognised striker. Malen, who has excelled as a centre-forward at AS Roma and shown impeccable poaching skills, has thus emerged as a viable target for Barcelona.

As for Manchester City, the Citizens have sanctioned Omar Marmoush’s departure, with the Egyptian international set to join Tottenham Hotspur on an initial loan deal. So, with Erling Haaland the only striker in Enzo Maresca’s squad, they need a new deputy, with Malen an option worth considering.

Malen may feel he has unfinished business in the Premier League after struggling to make his mark during his stint with Aston Villa. However, the opportunity to play in La Liga may also be appealing, with Barcelona offering the chance to compete for trophies season after season.