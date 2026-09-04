Andoni Iraola views Cody Gakpo as key star after collapse of Manchester City move

Andoni Iraola views Cody Gakpo as a key part of his plans moving ahead following the collapse of a move to Manchester City.

According to Football Insider, Andoni Iraola views Cody Gakpo as a key part of his plans following the collapse of a move to Manchester City. The Dutch winger was close to joining Liverpool’s Premier League rivals, but the club rejected a significant offer, and the player chose to stay at Anfield.

Liverpool had an unsettled transfer window in the summer. They reportedly pursued Bradley Barcola for most of the period before signing the winger from PSG. His arrival prompted the idea of Gakpo leaving, as the club wanted to add a natural right-winger to strengthen the flank.

With interest in players such as Yankuba Minteh and Ismaila Sarr, the latter’s reported £75 million asking price led to a collapse in talks. As for the Brighton & Hove Albion star, the main reason for calling off the talks for the winger was once again due to the asking price set by the Seagulls.

What next for Cody Gakpo?

Gakpo had reportedly agreed to personal terms with Manchester City ahead of a big-money move, and the wheels were in motion for the Dutchman to play his football at the Etihad for the current season and beyond. However, Liverpool turned down a significant offer for the Dutchman, as per reports, and since then, the winger chose to stay at Anfield, thus ending all speculation surrounding his future.

Manchester City went on to agree a deal for Iliman Ndiaye and subsequently signed the Senegalese international from Everton. Supporters largely blamed the club, not Gakpo, for offering their winger to a rival.

With the move called off, Andoni Iraola is now ready to back his star. Gakpo, who completed a £37 million move from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023, has been a standout performer in Liverpool’s opening matches. Iraola will find a way to use him effectively despite the additions on the left wing.

Liverpool are also missing key striker Hugo Ekitike, as well as an out-and-out right-winger as things stand. Gakpo has shown he can perform well on the right flank despite preferring to operate from the left side.

On the other hand, he can also play striker, which may see him cover for Alexander Isak on multiple occasions. Liverpool’s missing both Hugo Ekitike and a natural right-winger, meaning Gakpo’s positional flexibility is central to Iraola’s plans this season.