Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool hold preliminary talks to sign Matias Fernandez-Pardo

Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Liverpool are interested in signing 21-year-old Belgian international Matias Fernandez-Pardo from LOSC Lille this summer.

According to a report by Football 360, Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Liverpool are among the clubs to have initiated their moves to sign Matias Fernandez-Pardo. The three Premier League clubs have held exploratory talks over a possible deal for the LOSC Lille winger, with the Ligue 1 club demanding around €60 million to part ways with him in the final days of the ongoing transfer window.

Who is Matias Fernandez-Pardo?

Matias Fernandez-Pardo is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. While the 21-year-old winger spent his formative years in Belgium, he has established himself as one of the most exciting young attackers in Ligue 1 since joining LOSC Lille from KAA Gent in July 2024.

The young winger has made 71 appearances thus far for LOSC Lille while chipping in with 12 goals and 11 assists. Meanwhile, Fernandez-Pardo represented Belgium until the under-19 level before picking Spain for further age-group divisions and then going back to Belgium’s senior side. His progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

A man in demand

Aston Villa are reshaping their attack after losing key players this summer. Signing a wide attacker is a priority, with recent reports also linking Aston Villa with Rafael Leao as an alternative. However, the Belgian international is also an option worth considering for Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s interest in Matias Fernandez-Pardo is understandable. Gabriel Martinelli is likely to depart from the Emirates amid his links with Al-Hilal. So, while Christos Tzolis has arrived from Club Brugge, Mikel Arteta needs another left-sided attacker to replace Martinelli, making Fernandez-Pardo a viable target.

As for Liverpool, their pursuit reflects the void left by Mohamed Salah’s departure as a free agent. Victor Munoz arrived earlier this summer, and Bradley Barcola is reportedly on the verge of joining from PSG. Yet Andoni Iraola likely requires another wide attacker, as Cody Gakpo may depart for Tottenham before the window closes.

Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that Fernandez-Pardo’s suitors are put off by Lille’s asking price, and it is unclear if Arsenal, Aston Villa and Liverpool are ready to pay €60 million to sign him. However, after an impressive haul of eight goals and seven assists last season, the Belgian winger looks ready to make the jump to a bigger club.