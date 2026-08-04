Arsenal, Chelsea vying for Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Liverpool view him as Bradley Barcola alternative

Arsenal and Chelsea could rival Liverpool for Matias Fernandez-Pardo, with the LOSC Lille attacker widely seen as a top alternative to key targets.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo has emerged on the shortlist of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool as a top alternative target, as per Caught Offside. The LOSC Lille winger is being closely monitored by all three Premier League clubs as the summer window progresses, with interest driven partly by difficulties in pursuing their primary targets.

Fernandez-Pardo, a 21-year-old Belgian international, is widely regarded as a high-quality alternative across the frontline. The Belgian has been a steady presence at Lille since his move from Gent in 2024, and last season he recorded eight goals and seven assists across all competitions in 41 appearances.

He predominantly operates as a centre-forward but also plays out wide, and this versatility is a key reason top clubs are showing interest.

Premier League interest in Fernandez-Pardo

Arsenal and Chelsea are seen as viable contenders for Matias Fernandez-Pardo, while Liverpool are also keen, according to reports, with the Merseyside outfit viewing him as an alternative to top target Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool are engaged in negotiations for the French winger, but the asking price placed by PSG, which the report speculates could be in the £140 million to £145 million range, may prove problematic for the Reds.

Chelsea are also keen after missing out to Juventus for Kerim Alajbegovic, and could view Fernandez-Pardo as an alternative. The Blues may also see the Belgian as a potential replacement for Manchester City-linked Pedro Neto, should the Portuguese international depart.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are pursuing alternatives to their primary target. With Mikel Arteta heavily linked with Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, a deal uncertain on multiple fronts, the Gunners have identified Fernandez-Pardo as a viable alternative for their frontline.

What next for Fernandez-Pardo?

According to reports, LOSC Lille are protected by a long-term contract that lasts until 2029 and will not let him leave on the cheap. The French side are inclined to ask for a significant fee, though from a sporting perspective they would prefer to retain the Belgian international.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo could explore a move if a Premier League offer arrives. Given his age and career trajectory, a step up to one of England’s top clubs would offer a competitive environment in which to develop his talent.