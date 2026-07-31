Juventus set to beat Chelsea in Kerim Alajbegovic pursuit

Kerim Alajbegovic has reportedly rejected a move to Chelsea in favour of joining Juventus in a €35 million deal, including bonuses.

According to Graeme Bailey, Chelsea have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Bosnian teenager Kerim Alajbegovic, with the Bayer Leverkusen star reportedly rejecting the Blues. The winger is expected to join Juventus in a €35 million deal from the German giants.

Chelsea continue to plan their squad build-up ahead of the new season, as they keep pursuing young talents to bring in and develop. In recent weeks, they have also turned towards experienced stars, as the agreements for Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck indicate, but their core priority remains bringing in young players who suit their plans.

One of them is Kerim Alajbegovic, with the Blues recently closing in on a deal for the Bosnian. The Bayer Leverkusen attacker returned to the Bundesliga giants following a successful loan spell at RB Salzburg, where he featured in 44 games across all competitions, scoring 13 times and providing four assists.

Chelsea to miss out on Kerim Alajbegovic?

Chelsea were reportedly locked in talks for Alajbegovic recently, but it appears they are set to miss out on the teenager. The 18-year-old Bundesliga sensation has reportedly rejected the overtures of the Londoners in favour of a move to Juventus.

Graeme Bailey insists the Bosnian was unconvinced by BlueCo’s plans for his development. That could be due in part to the lack of guarantees regarding minutes ahead of the new season, as well as uncertainty over how important a role he might have under Xabi Alonso.

Chelsea let go of Alejandro Garnacho to Aston Villa, which may have opened the door to add another winger to compete with Jamie Gittens on the left side. However, their signing of Morgan Rogers indicates a major shift in formation, as Alonso could use two attacking midfielders behind the centre-forward, although that is a position Alajbegovic often plays.

However, the presence of Rogers or Cole Palmer may have had a bigger impact on Alajbegovic’s decision-making. He has since agreed a move with Juventus, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, with the Italians set to pay a €33 million guaranteed fee as well as an additional €2 million in add-ons.