Chelsea locked in talks with Kerim Alajbegovic

Chelsea are in talks with Kerim Alajbegovic over a move to Stamford Bridge as they are ready to pay Bayer Leverkusen’s asking price

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are inching closer to signing Alajbegovic, but a key issue is probably stalling the idea at the moment. The Blues are ready to pay what Bayer Leverkusen want for their 18-year-old attacker, although there are some key details still to be ironed out, as well as a need to be wary of competition in the market. A crucial sticking point: the player has yet to agree personal terms with Chelsea, and the club is not offering guarantees about his immediate role in the squad.

Kerim Alajbegovic has enjoyed considerable chatter around his immediate future, particularly after a successful loan spell at RB Salzburg in Austria last season, where he scored 9 goals and 3 assists across 29 league appearances. He returned to parent club Bayer Leverkusen in the summer and has since become a target for several top European clubs.

Chelsea are reportedly seen as front-runners in the race for the Bosnian attacker, who also played at the World Cup for his country. The Blues have held discussions with Leverkusen over a move, and are reportedly closing in on a deal at a reported asking price of £40 million.

The guarantees question

The stumbling block in Chelsea’s push is a matter of player assurances. The club view him as a prospect for the future rather than part of the current plan, though not one destined for the U-21s. He is not expected to be relegated to the U-21s, with no public indications of such a role. Rather, he would operate as a rotational prospect in Xabi Alonso’s squad at Stamford Bridge.

The reality is that Alajbegovic has never played an official game under the Spaniard, so this move is purely about the talent he possesses—Chelsea must convince him to join and develop his abilities at the club, which could prove tricky.

Juventus closing in with competing offer

Juventus are indeed mentioned as suitors, and according to Fabrizio Romano, they are advancing in the race for the Bosnian. The Italian side are reportedly closing in on an agreement with Leverkusen in a deal worth £33 million plus add-ons, which might seem lower than what Chelsea are willing to pay.

However, the Bianconeri may have offered a better plan regarding the role he might have in Turin, one that could carry more immediate guarantees. Even so, there remains no agreement between the Italians and the young attacker.