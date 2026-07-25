Chelsea in touch with Bayer Leverkusen for Kerim Alajbegovic move

Chelsea have opened talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a potential summer transfer for 18-year-old Kerim Alajbegovic, with negotiations now underway between the two clubs.

Chelsea have been one of the busiest clubs in the transfer market, and Kerim Alajbegovic has emerged as another priority target as they continue to invest in some of Europe’s brightest young talents.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea are in contact with Bayer Leverkusen, although reports suggesting the Premier League side have already submitted a £34 million bid are understood to be inaccurate. Instead, discussions are currently centred around a lower transfer fee.

Alajbegovic’s stock has risen dramatically over the past 12 months, with several Premier League clubs vying for his signature. After impressing during his spell with Red Bull Salzburg, the teenager enhanced his reputation with a series of eye-catching displays at the 2026 FIFA World Cup for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The youngster’s pace, technical quality and composure in the final third attracted widespread attention, putting several European heavyweights on alert. He had 17 goal contributions last season. Chelsea’s interest is believed to have been driven in part by head coach Xabi Alonso, who knows the player well from his time at Bayer Leverkusen.

Alajbegovic came through the Bundesliga club’s academy before spending time with Salzburg, and Alonso is thought to be a strong admirer of his potential. A reunion at Stamford Bridge could now become a realistic possibility if negotiations continue to progress.

Can Chelsea get the deal across the line?

Despite Chelsea’s growing optimism, the deal is far from complete. Bayer Leverkusen are under no immediate pressure to sell one of their most promising young attackers, while several Serie A clubs continue to monitor the situation closely. Juventus, Fiorentina, and Atalanta have all been linked with the Bosnia international in recent weeks, ensuring Chelsea will likely face competition before any agreement can be finalised.

The West London outfit may allow Alajbegovic to continue his development away from Stamford Bridge on loan, ensuring he receives regular first-team football before becoming part of Chelsea’s long-term plans.

Negotiations remain ongoing, and there is still work to be done before an agreement can be reached. However, Chelsea’s decision to formally engage with Bayer Leverkusen underlines just how highly they rate the Bosnian star. With no £34 million offer currently on the table but talks moving in a positive direction, the Blues appear determined to put themselves in pole position for one of the most coveted teenage attackers on the market this summer.