Chelsea closing in on Kerim Alajbegovic deal

Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Bayer Leverkusen attacking sensation Kerim Alajbegovic.

Chelsea are closing in on an agreement to sign Bayer Leverkusen teenager Kerim Alajbegovic, moving ahead of Juventus in the race for the 18-year-old attacker, according to Bild via SportWitness.

The West London club are said to be in advanced discussions with Bayer Leverkusen and are edging closer to reaching a deal that could be worth around €40 million, including bonuses. An agreement between the two clubs could be finalised in the near future.

Chelsea have emerged as the frontrunners for Alajbegovic despite competition from Juventus and other top clubs. The Italian giants remain interested, but the Premier League side currently hold the strongest position in negotiations.

Head coach Xabi Alonso is key to Chelsea’s pursuit. Although Alonso did not hand Alajbegovic senior opportunities during his spell at Leverkusen, he is believed to have followed the youngster’s development closely and remains convinced of his long-term potential.

The Spaniard has reportedly spoken directly with the player, outlining a clear development plan that would likely involve an initial loan spell before becoming part of Chelsea’s first-team setup.

Interestingly, personal terms have not yet been agreed. The teenager’s representatives are waiting to see which club successfully concludes negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen before beginning formal discussions.

Chelsea optimistic about winning the race for Alajbegovic

Nevertheless, there is confidence that reaching an agreement with Chelsea should be straightforward. Alajbegovic’s rapid rise over the past year has attracted widespread attention across Europe.

The youngster came through Bayer Leverkusen’s academy before joining Red Bull Salzburg last summer in search of regular first-team football. That decision proved to be the perfect move for his development.

He enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough campaign in Austria, making 44 appearances while registering 13 goals and four assists across all competitions. His combination of technical quality, intelligent movement and eye for goal quickly established him as one of Europe’s most promising young attacking talents.

Those performances convinced Bayer Leverkusen to activate the buy-back clause included in his contract, bringing him back to Germany only a year after his departure.

However, his return has not guaranteed a long-term future at the Bundesliga club. Instead, Leverkusen appear willing to sanction another transfer as interest from Europe’s elite continues to grow.

Chelsea believe Alajbegovic has the attributes to become a key player in the years ahead and are now working to wrap up the deal before rival clubs can intervene.

With club-to-club talks progressing positively and expectations growing that personal terms will eventually follow, the Blues appear well placed to secure one of the most exciting young prospects in European football.