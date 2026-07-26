Chelsea contemplate €30 million move for Kerim Alajbegovic

Chelsea will look to sign 18-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international Kerim Alajbegovic from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Kerim Alajbegovic is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 18-year-old Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid.

Per Fichajes, the West London giants are considering submitting a bid worth €30 million to sign the teenage prospect from the Bundesliga club in the coming weeks. However, they will face stiff competition for his signature, as Fichajes has named Atalanta, Juventus, and Napoli as the other prospective suitors.

Kerim Alajbegovic and his advent

Kerim Alajbegovic has established himself as one of the world’s most promising young attacking prodigies after his stint with Red Bull Salzburg. The 18-year-old prospect was exceptional in the 2025/26 season, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Alajbegovic’s exploits compelled Bayer Leverkusen to exercise the buyback option and bring him back to BayArena after the 2025/26 season. Meanwhile, he made history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by becoming his nation’s youngest-ever World Cup scorer. The Bosnian prodigy’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Chelsea among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London calling?

Chelsea’s interest in Kerim Alajbegovic is somewhat surprising. The Blues have several promising attackers in their squad, and they have recently signed Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa. However, his ability to play as a left winger can help him carve out a place for himself, as Alejandro Garnacho has joined Aston Villa, while Jamie Gittens has failed to make his mark since joining Chelsea.

Recent reports have revealed that the struggling Premier League giants are intensifying their efforts to sign the Bosnia and Herzegovina international, with the club reportedly leading the race to sign him from Bayer Leverkusen.

A deal is ultimately contingent on Chelsea’s willingness to pay €30 million to secure Alajbegovic’s services. The Blues have the financial might to meet Bayer Leverkusen’s valuation of €30 million, and with Atalanta reportedly hesitant to do that, a move to the Premier League is possible.