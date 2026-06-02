Liverpool rival Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund in Matias Fernandez-Pardo race

Liverpool are interested in signing 21-year-old Belgian attacker Matias Fernandez-Pardo from LOSC Lille this summer.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo has been in impressive form for Ligue 1 outfit LOSC Lille, and his performances have attracted the attention of multiple clubs. Liverpool will face competition from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for his signature, as per a report by French outlet Foot Mercato.

These are not the only clubs to have recently shown interest in the youngster, who has reportedly been linked with Newcastle United as well. Fernandez-Pardo is a versatile young attacker who can operate as a centre-forward as well as a winger. He will add goals and creativity to the team.

The promising winger has 15 goal contributions (8 goals and 7 assists in 41 appearances) this season, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool. Even though the Reds have invested in highly-rated attackers, they need more quality on the flanks.

The Merseyside outfit have not been able to properly replace Luis Diaz since he joined Bayern Munich last summer. The Belgian attacker could prove to be an excellent option for them. His ability to slot into multiple roles could make him an asset for the club.

Liverpool endured a challenging 2025/26 campaign, finishing fifth in the Premier League; they will look to strengthen next season. They need players who can help them compete with Arsenal and Manchester City once again

Fernandez-Pardo could be an asset for Liverpool

Fernandez-Pardo has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and he has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in the world. The opportunity to play for Liverpool will be hard to turn down for him. It would be a major step up in his career and regular football in England could bring out the best in him.

The Premier League giants have done well to groom young players in the past, and they can help the Belgian and fulfil his potential, especially with Andoni Iraola arriving at Anfield soon.

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Meanwhile, the opportunity move to Germany could be exciting for the player as well. Bayern Munich and Dortmund have impressive track records of nurturing young players. They could help the 21-year-old develop further.

While Bayern Munich need a wide attacker to replace Serge Gnabry as he ages, Dortmund need a long-term replacement for Julian Brandt. All three clubs can offer UEFA Champions League football and trophy-winning pedigree, meaning the final decision may hinge on game time concerns.