Newcastle United keen on Matias Fernandez-Pardo, establish contact

Newcastle United have reportedly enquired about a Ligue 1 forward as they continue their search for a top-notch Anthony Gordon replacement.

Eddie Howe will be busy in his office assessing multiple options presented by his transfer team, as the club could be forced to replace star man Anthony Gordon. As per TeamTalk, the Magpies have plenty of options to consider, including LOSC Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo, who could potentially solve two issues.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo struggled through his first season at LOSC Lille following his move from KAA Gent in Belgium. Despite suffering injury issues in his debut campaign, the Belgian forward did leave an impression at the club and has since put in a good showing this term.

Fernandez-Pardo has 15 goal contributions, including eight goals and seven assists, coming from a combination of positional shifts between the left wing and centre-forward roles. Newcastle United are among the teams interested in the Belgian ahead of the summer, and Eddie Howe is keen on options who can cover both positions the Lille star operates in.

Newcastle United to chase Matias Fernandez-Pardo?

The Magpies are facing a big decision regarding Anthony Gordon amid significant interest in the England international ahead of the summer. Losing the winger would be a huge blow for Howe’s side, considering his versatility across wide and central roles. Hence, their links to Fernandez-Pardo make plenty of sense, as Lille could anticipate offers.

The report states Newcastle United have already enquired about the forward, although any move will depend on Lille’s asking price. The Magpies’ financial situation remains unclear, with the lack of European football potentially affecting their spending power.

Who are the other players on Newcastle United’s radar?

Fernandez-Pardo is not the only option the club are considering to replace Gordon. Real Betis winger Ez Abde is another name on their list. The Moroccan is part of a four-man shortlist, with Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche and Club Brugge’s Christos Tzolis also mentioned.

Overall, the Magpies are expected to be busy if they decide to sell Gordon this summer. A player like Fernandez-Pardo would suit their needs, while the other options also offer quality depending on the club’s ability to convince them to move to St James’ Park.