Mikel Arteta driving move for Vinicius Junior as Arsenal go all out for summer deal

Mikel Arteta is playing a central role in Arsenal’s pursuit of Vinicius Junior, with the club ready to go all out ahead of an important week.

Mikel Arteta is playing a central role in Arsenal’s pursuit of Vinicius Junior, with the race for the 26-year-old shaping up as the biggest of the summer window. As per TEAMtalk, the Gunners and Real Madrid have reportedly an equal chance of securing the player, though a decision on his future is now imminent this week.

Real Madrid’s position has hardened. Florentino Perez has reportedly given Vinicius an ultimatum to sign a new deal or face being sold, rather than risk losing him for nothing next summer. The key stumbling block centres on contractual demands.

Vinicius Junior’s camp is reportedly demanding a signing-on bonus and image-rights parity with Kylian Mbappe, who received a package worth around €85 million when he joined as a free agent following his departure from PSG. Real Madrid are unwilling to match such terms, meaning negotiations have reached an impasse heading into crunch talks scheduled for this week.

Real Madrid have ruled out improving their contract offer, leaving the door open for Arsenal to capitalise. The Gunners’ approach is now centred on Arteta’s personal involvement. Meanwhile, sporting director Andrea Berta is leading the formal negotiations, though the Arsenal manager has stepped into the conversation to outline his tactical plans for the Brazilian and stress the prominent role he would occupy in the squad.

Mikel Arteta central in chase; Arsenal ready to go all out

Arteta is a central figure in Arsenal’s project, and his personal pitch could prove decisive in swaying the player’s preference. A report from ESPN Brazil has indicated Arsenal are ready to go all out financially, having already prepared a club-record contract offer.

A recent report has added that the Gunners have reached broad agreement on personal terms with the winger, positioning them well should Vinicius opt to leave Madrid. The next 48 hours will prove decisive.

Also Read: Real Madrid should consider selling Vinicius Junior: Here’s why

Vinicius Junior’s preference over whether to commit to Real Madrid under duress or accept Arsenal’s financial and footballing case remains the deciding factor. This week’s talks will reveal whether the stalemate can be broken or if Real Madrid will hold firm.