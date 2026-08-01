Vinicius Junior reaches agreement in principle with Arsenal, club-to-club talks to follow

Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle on personal terms with Vinicius Junior, as talks with Real Madrid are likely to follow.

Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms with Vinicius Junior, per the reliable Hand of Arsenal, as talks with Real Madrid are expected to follow. The agreement in principle marks a major step in the Gunners’ pursuit of the 26-year-old Brazilian, with club-to-club negotiations likely to be the next phase.

Hand of Arsenal, a well-sourced Arsenal-related account, has reported the agreement on personal terms. Arsenal were expected to make a club-record contract offer, and if they were to land the winger, the agreement in principle indicate they are prepared to meet his financial demands.

A week ago, David Ornstein reported on Arsenal’s interest in Vinicius, which surprised the football world. The Brazilian has not renewed his deal at Real Madrid despite extended talks, as Real Madrid aim to resolve his contract renewal before he enters the final year of his deal. The North London club’s entry into the race increases pressure on Los Blancos, which has reportedly made a new offer that falls short of Vinicius’s demands.

Personal terms agreement adds to the leverage

The reported agreement in principle gives Vinicius significant leverage in talks with Real Madrid. His future depends on whether Madrid match Arsenal’s offer or cede the player. Hand of Arsenal had previously reported that the Premier League champions had gathered all necessary information on Vinicius’s financial demands, suggesting they are well-informed about his wage expectations.

David Ornstein has confirmed that talks between Real Madrid and the winger will take place, and that Vinicius is attracted to the opportunity at Arsenal.

Real Madrid have reportedly given him an ultimatum over a renewal, signalling the club are not prepared to lose him for nothing in 2027. The upcoming talks between the two parties will be crucial.

Should the impasse between them continue, Arsenal, armed with the reported agreement in principle on personal terms, will open club-to-club talks with Real Madrid. There are no indications of how much the Spanish side want for the 26-year-old, but a nine-figure sum is expected at the very least.

Judging by the latest developments in the saga, the ball is firmly in the player’s court. The Brazilian now faces a huge decision, with the option of either staying at Real Madrid or beginning a new chapter in the Premier League with Arsenal.