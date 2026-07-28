Real Madrid submit offer to Vinicius Junior, hope to thwart Arsenal

Real Madrid have offered a new proposal to convince Vinicius Junior to stay, as Arsenal prepare an official bid.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Real Madrid have made a counter-offer to convince Vinicius Junior to stay at the club. The player’s camp are aware of the proposal, while Arsenal are now prepared to make an official bid to test the resolve of the Spanish giants, with the Brazilian’s representatives informed of the latest developments.

When it felt as though the market needed a major spark, David Ornstein broke the news of Arsenal’s interest in Vinicius Junior on Saturday. The update was truly a game-changer on social media, as the saga has captured the full attention of Arsenal and Real Madrid fans alike.

Widespread rumours are circulating on social media about the possible outcome of Arsenal’s interest in the winger. Mikel Arteta is reportedly targeting a superstar left-wing signing, and Vinicius represents a rare available option at his calibre.

Real Madrid have offered a new contract

There have been reports stating that Vinicius would be open to staying at Real Madrid, with the club now making a counter-offer to his camp in an attempt to find a solution. Real Madrid’s parallel pursuit of left-wing specialist Yan Diomande, also a position the winger prefers, could apply pressure to the Brazilian’s contract negotiations by stretching the club’s left-flank resources. The fresh proposal could potentially exceed previous offers, which stalled many months ago.

Arsenal’s interest in the winger has alerted Real Madrid to the possibility of an exit, and losing a player of Vinicius’s stature would significantly weaken Real Madrid’s left-flank depth. Los Blancos have not publicly confirmed figures regarding a potential transfer fee, as the saga has not yet produced credible public numbers.

Arsenal prepare official bid

Arsenal are also acting on their interest and, as Plettenberg reports, are preparing an official bid to test Real Madrid’s resolve. Beyond what they might offer in transfer fees, the Gunners are reportedly prepared to make a club-record contract offer to tempt the Brazilian into making a switch to the Emirates.

Also Read: Real Madrid should consider selling Vinicius Junior: Here’s why

Should he reject Real Madrid’s offer, Arsenal would have a genuine chance to land the winger, contingent on his refusal to renew at the Bernabeu.