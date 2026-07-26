Vinicius Junior wants Real Madrid stay amid Arsenal links

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is prioritising a contract renewal over joining Arsenal, which could deal a blow to the Gunners’ hopes of signing the Brazilian.

Journalist Jorge Picon stated that the Vinicius Junior is prioritising a contract renewal with Real Madrid. Picon refused to rule out a possible exit, but the idea of prioritising a stay at the Bernabéu will come as a bitter blow to Arsenal’s hopes following recent links to the Brazilian’s signature.

David Ornstein of The Athletic claimed Arsenal were actively exploring a move for Vinicius Junior, with the idea approved at all levels within the Premier League club, meaning they would be open to offering a lucrative salary to bring him to north London.

Despite reports that the Gunners could struggle with the financial demands from the Brazilian’s camp, there are no indications so far that Arsenal lack the resources to compete on wages if a negotiation progresses.

Is a renewal close with Real Madrid?

Per Picon’s account, while Vinicius is eager to stay at Real Madrid, renewal talks remain deadlocked after stalling months ago; Real Madrid has not moved on contractual terms. The club have no intention of changing the terms of their previous offer, which suggests they are not willing to meet what the winger wants from a new deal.

The impasse signals that Vinicius’s wage demands exceed Real Madrid’s salary structure, positioning Arsenal to exploit a disgruntled asset, but only if the Gunners match his terms, a significant risk given current wage negotiations. Arsenal remain alert to the situation, although Picon indicated that the player’s camp have not yet made contact with the Gunners, which could change in the near future.

Real Madrid have now agreed a move for Yan Diomande, according to Fabrizio Romano, and the Ivorian’s arrival could directly affect the Brazilian’s role in the team. The Spanish giants have also indicated they would be prepared to sell Vinicius to avoid losing him on a free transfer, a detail Ornstein confirmed in his reporting.

Can Arsenal sign Vinicius Junior?

Ornstein’s credibility suggests Arsenal are genuinely exploring a move for Vinicius. Finances remain the critical variable: the club possesses the resources to meet Real Madrid’s fee if the winger agrees personal terms.

Arsenal are hunting for a left-winger upgrade after recently losing out to Chelsea in the race for Morgan Rogers. A Vinicius arrival would immediately strengthen Arsenal’s left-flank creativity, but wage and fee demands present a steeper climb than alternatives like Bradley Barcola, who command lower salary expectations and thus carry less financial risk.