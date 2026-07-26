Vinicius Junior wage demands a potential roadblock for Arsenal

Arsenal’s ambitious pursuit of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior could ultimately hinge on one major factor, the Brazilian’s salary expectations.

Vinicius Junior is entering the final year of his contract at Real Madrid, creating uncertainty over his long-term future. Negotiations have stalled over salary expectations, alerting Europe’s elite clubs. Arsenal are understood to be monitoring the situation, exploring whether an opportunity could arise should contract talks remain unresolved. No formal negotiations between the two clubs have yet taken place.

According to Spanish football expert Terry Gibson on Sky Sports, while Arsenal are prepared to invest heavily, Vinicius Junior’s wage demands are shaping up to be a significant obstacle to any potential deal. The player currently earns around €15 million per season at the Spanish club.

While Arsenal’s interest in Vinicius reflects the club’s ambition to pursue elite talent, matching his financial expectations would require them to exceed their wage structure. Nevertheless, according to reports, the Brazil international is seeking a salary package that would comfortably make him the club’s highest-paid player, overtaking the earnings of several of the North London club’s current stars.

Those demands are viewed as one of the biggest stumbling blocks to any potential move. His proven form, blistering pace, dribbling ability, and consistent goal contributions across Europe’s biggest stage remain an obvious draw for any club, including the Gunners.

Can Real Madrid convince Vinicius to stay?

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have reasons to resolve the situation quickly. With the winger’s contract winding down, the Spanish giants face the prospect of losing one of their biggest assets for a reduced fee or even on a free transfer if an extension cannot be agreed. Fresh talks are expected as the club attempts to secure his future, but there remains a significant difference between the two parties over financial terms.

The Spanish club face a summer deadline to resolve the situation. For Arsenal, the coming weeks will test their appetite for elite-level investment, but unless Vinicius and Real Madrid align on terms, one of the summer’s biggest transfers will remain out of reach. Meanwhile, there have been rumours that Jose Mourinho is trying to keep the player at the club despite the player’s links to an exit.

Arsenal need more quality on the flanks, and the Brazilian attacker could be a defining acquisition for them. He is a superstar who could transform them and take them to a whole new level.