Arsenal open to offering club-record contract to Vinicius Junior

Arsenal are prepared to make Vinicius Junior the highest-paid player in club history, as they step up plans for a sensational move for the Real Madrid attacker before the transfer window closes.

The north London club are understood to be closely monitoring the Brazilian’s contract situation in Spain and are willing to break their wage structure if the opportunity to sign him becomes realistic.

Arsenal have sought another elite attacker despite bolstering their squad this summer. Vinicius has now emerged as one of the most ambitious names under consideration, although any deal would require the club to overcome enormous financial and sporting hurdles.

According to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal would be prepared to offer the 26-year-old a club-record contract to convince him to swap the Santiago Bernabeu for the Emirates Stadium. Such a contract would exceed current top earners and signal Arsenal’s intent to compete with Europe’s biggest spenders.

However, convincing Real Madrid to sell remains another challenge altogether. Vinicius is still regarded as one of the world’s finest attacking players, and the Spanish giants are expected to demand a transfer fee in excess of £137 million should they even consider negotiations. That valuation would eclipse Arsenal’s current transfer record by a considerable margin.

What next for Vinicius Junior?

The Brazilian’s future has become the subject of growing speculation amid uncertainty over a contract extension at Real Madrid, with discussions yet to yield a breakthrough. Several elite clubs are keeping a close watch on developments, although Arsenal are believed to be among the most interested suitors.

Arteta is eager to add more pace, creativity and goals to his frontline as Arsenal look to build on recent domestic success while mounting another serious challenge for the UEFA Champions League. Vinicius would undoubtedly provide all three qualities, having established himself as one of Europe’s most devastating wide forwards during his time in Madrid.

Even so, Arsenal are understood to view the move as an opportunity rather than a certainty. No formal talks have yet taken place with either Real Madrid or the player’s representatives, and the financial demands involved mean the deal remains highly complicated.