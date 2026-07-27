Real Madrid demanding €160 million to sell Vinicius Junior

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will have to fork out €160 million to sign Real Madrid attacking mainstay Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid have set a staggering asking price of €160 million for Vinicius Junior as uncertainty continues to surround the Brazilian’s long-term future, with Arsenal closely monitoring the situation ahead of a potential move.

The 26-year-old winger remains one of the most valuable assets at the Santiago Bernabeu, but his future is no longer considered untouchable. According to a report from Fichajes, Los Blancos would permit his departure this summer if an offer worth at least €160 million, including add-ons, arrives.

The situation has developed because Vinicius has entered the final year of his contract, which expires in June 2027. Negotiations over a new deal have been ongoing for several months but have yet to produce an agreement.

Real Madrid are determined to avoid a scenario where the Brazilian reaches January without signing an extension, as he would then be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs before leaving for nothing the following summer.

Financial differences between the two parties reportedly stalled discussions before the World Cup, with both sides deciding to resume talks after the tournament and the player’s post-season break.

Club president Florentino Perez has now reportedly established a clear valuation. Any interested club would need to meet a package worth €160 million.

Why Arsenal are keen on signing Vinicius Junior?

Arsenal are among the clubs keeping a close watch on developments. The Gunners have internally approved the idea of pursuing Vinicius, although their interest remains at a preliminary stage and no official contact has been made with the Spanish giants.

The North London club are expected to wait for the outcome of the upcoming contract renewal meeting before deciding whether to accelerate their pursuit.

Should Vinicius fail to extend his stay in Spain, Arsenal could consider making a formal approach, although they would also need to assess the financial implications of both the transfer fee and the player’s substantial salary.

Strengthening the left side of the attack remains one of Arsenal’s priorities following Leandro Trossard‘s departure. While Christos Tzolis has already arrived, Vinicius is viewed as the type of world-class signing capable of taking Mikel Arteta’s side to another level.

With Gabriel Martinelli’s future also the subject of speculation amid his links with Serie A clubs, the Brazilian international could become the marquee addition the Gunners are searching for.

Despite a dip in form last season, his numbers remained exceptional. He recorded 36 goals and assists across 53 appearances, underlining the quality he would bring to any team. The contract renewal meeting will be the decisive moment; until then, Arsenal and other suitors remain on standby.