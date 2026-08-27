Aston Villa make late offer to sign Rafael Leao; Galatasaray have an agreement in principle

Aston Villa will look to sign 27-year-old Portuguese international Rafael Leao from Serie A club AC Milan this summer.

According to a report by reputed Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Rafael Leao is also the subject of interest from Galatasaray. The 2025/26 Turkish Super Lig winners are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have reached an agreement in principle to sign the 27-year-old AC Milan winger.

Per Gianluca Di Marzio, the Serie A giants have also received an offer from Aston Villa, a €50 million package with a loan fee of €8 million and a purchase obligation clause worth €42 million. Meanwhile, wages may prove a stumbling block for both clubs, as Leao wants an annual salary of €12 million plus €3 million in bonuses, while Galatasaray (€12 million net) and Aston Villa (€7 million net) are offering less than that.

How has Rafael Leao performed at AC Milan?

Rafael Leao has been instrumental to AC Milan’s fortunes since arriving from LOSC Lille in August 2019. The 27-year-old hit the ground running at San Siro, and his stock has steadily soared over the last seven seasons. Such has been his impact that his individual performances have directly correlated with the team’s results during this period.

That reflected in the 2025/26 season, as Leao underperformed in the recently concluded campaign, managing only 10 goals and 3 assists in 31 outings across all competitions, which contributed to AC Milan’s downturn in fortunes and a fifth-placed finish. Nevertheless, the Portuguese attacker’s stock remains high, and a summer departure is on the cards.

What next for Leao?

Galatasaray’s interest in Rafael Leao is a byproduct of Wilfried Zaha’s departure as a free agent. Okan Buruk needs a top-notch replacement, with Leroy Sane also reportedly facing an uncertain future at the Turkish club. Leao is thus an option worth considering, and recent reports have claimed that he is open to joining Galatasaray. The AC Milan winger’s pacy outlet and goalscoring output make him an appealing candidate to replace Zaha.

As for Aston Villa, the Villans lack quality on the flanks despite signing Alejandro Garnacho. Additionally, with Morgan Rogers joining Chelsea this summer, the Villans have a productivity gap in the final third. So, the West Midlands club must overhaul the attack, with Leao emerging as a viable target for the flanks after Jadon Sancho’s departure following his season-long loan spell.

However, with Galatasaray having an agreement in principle with AC Milan, Aston Villa will face an uphill task to secure Leao’s signature. Meanwhile, Sportmediaset has reported slightly different figures, suggesting they have offered a permanent deal with a €42 million base fee plus €3 million in add-ons. However, the wage offers reported are the same. Leao now faces a crucial decision, with Sportmediaset suggesting he has always wanted to move to the Premier League.