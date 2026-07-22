Aston Villa explore deal to sign Rafael Leao from AC Milan

Aston Villa may look to sign 49-cap Portuguese international Rafael Leao from Serie A club AC Milan this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tuttosport, Rafael Leao is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have explored a deal for the 27-year-old AC Milan forward.

Per Tuttosport, the initial conversations between Aston Villa and AC Milan took place during the talks to sign Pervis Estupinan. While the Ecuadorian international is closing in on joining the West Midlands club, a deal for Leao will only materialise once discussions between the two clubs escalate.

How has Rafael Leao performed at AC Milan?

Rafael Leao has established himself as a pivotal figure since joining AC Milan from LOSC Lille in August 2019. The 27-year-old hit the ground running at San Siro, and he has made a considerable impact at the Serie A club over the last seven seasons, with his individual performances directly correlating with the team’s results and trophy ambitions.

That reflected in the 2025/26 season, as Leao underperformed in the recently concluded campaign, managing only 10 goals and 3 assists in 31 outings across all competitions, which contributed to AC Milan’s downturn in fortunes. Nevertheless, the Portuguese attacker’s stock remains high, and a move to the Premier League may materialise soon.

What next for Leao?

Widespread reports have linked Rafael Leao with several Premier League clubs in the last few weeks, with Jorge Mendes reportedly working to take him to Tottenham. Aston Villa’s interest in the AC Milan forward makes logical sense, as they lack quality on the flanks.

Additionally, with Morgan Rogers joining Chelsea this week, the Villans have a productivity gap in the final third. So, the West Midlands club must overhaul the attack, with Leao emerging as a viable target for the flanks after Jadon Sancho’s departure following his season-long loan spell.

However, Aston Villa’s interest is in the preliminary stages, and there is a long way to go before a move to Villa Park materialises for Leao. With intermediaries offering the 49-cap Portuguese international to several high-profile clubs, Villa must be wary of a hijack.