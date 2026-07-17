Pervis Estupinan agrees personal terms with Aston Villa

AC Milan left-back Pervis Estupinan is closing in on joining Aston Villa after striking an agreement on personal terms.

According to an update by Italian journalist Daniele Longo, the Villans are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the ongoing transfer window. Pervis Estupinan has thus emerged as a left-back target for Aston Villa as Lucas Digne closes in on joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Per Daniele Longo, the AC Milan left-back will sign a “multi-year contract” worth €3 million plus bonuses per year when he joins Aston Villa. Additionally, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners are close to striking an agreement with the Rossoneri, with the valuation gap between the two clubs being only €2-3 million.

How has Pervis Estupinan fared at AC Milan?

Pervis Estupinan has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining AC Milan from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer. The 28-year-old moved to San Siro with lofty expectations after an impressive stint with the Seagulls. However, he was in and out of the starting lineup in his debut season with the Rossoneri.

The Ecuadorian international has managed only 1,303 minutes of game time in 22 appearances for AC Milan thus far, chipping in with one goal and one assist. However, despite the game-time woes, Estupinan’s stock remains high, with several well-known clubs interested in him. A return to the Premier League may be on the cards this summer.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Aston Villa’s interest in Pervis Estupinan is understandable. The West Midlands outfit would have preferred not to sign a left-back ahead of the 2026/27 season, as several other areas of the squad needed attention. However, Lucas Digne is on the verge of joining Paris Saint-Germain, forcing Villa to look for a replacement.

Digne’s departure means the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners need a left-back capable of making an impact in the final third. Estupinan fits the bill, having contributed five goals and 14 assists during his spell with Brighton. Per Fabrizio Romano, Estupinan is Unai Emery’s preferred target to replace

Meanwhile, AC Milan will not stand in the Ecuadorian defender’s way, with Noussair Mazraoui emerging as a target. The Serie A club’s push for the Manchester United defender’s signature means they will aim to expedite Estupinan’s departure, with Aston Villa on the cusp of securing his services.