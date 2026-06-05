Rafael Leao offered to Arsenal, Manchester United; PSG cool interest

Arsenal and Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign AC Milan star Rafael Leao this summer.

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Rafael Leao’s services have been offered to both Manchester United and Arsenal, who are looking to add more quality to their attack. While he is not a top target for either club, they have asked to be kept informed about his situation.

The AC Milan forward has already publicly expressed his desire to leave the club in search of a new challenge, and he is likely to be available for around €60 million. PSG were interested in his services, but that’s now a story of the past. Their interest in him has cooled, as they are looking at a different profile to potentially replace the exit-linked Bradley Barcola.

Leao joined AC Milan in the summer of 2019 on the back of an impressive season with LOSC Lille. Over the last seven years, he has featured in 291 matches for them and has contributed towards 145 goals. While he did finish the 2025/26 season with 13 goal contributions, the 26-year-old was nowhere close to his best.

Despite the inconsistent performances, Milan want to keep hold of the Portuguese international. However, the player is keen on a move away, as he wants a new challenge going forward. While the Italian giants are reluctant to sell, they do not have too many options to play with.

With just two years left on his deal and the player keen on a move, they are ready to listen to offers in the region of €60 million. They could also be open to a move closer to €50 million if the deal involves generous bonuses and add-ons.

Will Arsenal or United make a move for Leao?

Since PSG are no longer in the mix, Arsenal and Manchester United are the biggest possible suitors. They do hold an interest in him, but he is not a priority target for either club. The Gunners are looking to revamp their attack, and they are in the market for a new left-winger.

They are looking for a potential upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard. While Leao is an attractive option, he is not their preferred choice for now. While they have contacted Leao, there is no indication that they will make a move this summer.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also in the market to add more quality on the flanks. With Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Rasmus Hojlund, and Joshua Zirkzee all likely to leave their books this summer, they want to bring in someone who can compete with Matheus Cuncha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Amad Diallo.

They have asked to be kept in the loop with regard to Leao, but he doesn’t seem to be their preferred option. As a result, the Portuguese international’s future is far from certain.