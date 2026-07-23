Rafael Leao increasingly open to Galatasaray move

AC Milan winger Rafael Leao is increasingly open to joining Galatasaray, with the Rossoneri holding out for €50-60 million to sell the 27-year-old Portuguese international.

According to a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in Rafael Leao. The two Premier League clubs are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 27-year-old AC Milan winger. However, the player’s stance has come as a setback for them.

How has Rafael Leao performed at AC Milan?

Rafael Leao has been a pivotal figure since joining AC Milan from LOSC Lille in August 2019. The 27-year-old hit the ground running at San Siro, and he has come leaps and bounds over the last seven seasons. Such has been his impact that his individual performances have directly correlated with the team’s results and fortunes.

That reflected in the 2025/26 season, as Leao underperformed in the recently concluded campaign, managing only 10 goals and 3 assists in 31 outings across all competitions, which contributed to AC Milan’s downturn in fortunes and a fifth-placed finish. Nevertheless, the Portuguese attacker’s stock remains high, and a summer departure is on hte cards.

What next for Leao?

Galatasaray will pursue a wide attacker this summer, as Wilfried Zaha has left the Turkish club as a free agent. Okan Buruk thus needs a top-notch alternative to Baris Alper Yilmaz, with Leao an option worth considering. The AC Milan winger’s pacy outlet and goalscoring output make him an appealing target.

Widespread reports have linked Rafael Leao with several Premier League clubs in the last few weeks, with Jorge Mendes reportedly working to take him to Tottenham. Spurs need a wide attacker, as they have yet to fill Son Heung-min’s void since the South Korean attacker joined LAFC last summer. Additionally, Richarlison reportedly faces an uncertain future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Aston Villa’s interest in the AC Milan forward makes logical sense, as they lack quality on the flanks. Additionally, with Morgan Rogers joining Chelsea this week, the Villans have a productivity gap in the final third. So, the West Midlands club must overhaul the attack, with Leao emerging as a viable target for the flanks after Jadon Sancho’s departure following his season-long loan spell.

However, with Leao increasingly open to joining Galatasaray, Aston Villa and Tottenham face a tall order to turn his head. That said, the two Premier League clubs have the financial might to pay AC Milan’s asking price of €50-60 million, though per Calciomercato, the Serie A giants are open to sanctioning a loan exit with a purchase obligation clause.