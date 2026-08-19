Barcelona considering late move for Nicolas Jackson

Nicolas Jackson is under consideration at Barcelona as they look to solve their striker shortage, with Chelsea ready to sell the striker.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are considering several striker options ahead of the final phase of the transfer window, with Nicolas Jackson among the names on their radar. Chelsea are prepared to sell the Senegalese international for the right price, and the Catalan club could explore a deal if it suits their plans.

Nicolas Jackson is at a crossroads in his career, with Chelsea seemingly open to letting him leave before the end of the summer window. Earlier reports suggested that the Senegal international carried a £65 million asking price, although no club has yet come forward to meet that valuation.

Aston Villa were previously linked with Jackson, but they appear to be moving in another direction. Chelsea, who paid £32 million to sign him in 2023, sent him on loan to Bayern Munich last season. However, his spell in Germany did not lead to a permanent transfer.

Barcelona show interest in Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea have signed Danny Welbeck as backup to Joao Pedro and are now looking to trim their bloated squad ahead of a season without Champions League football. Alongside Jackson, they are also willing to offload Liam Delap, although the Senegalese striker is expected to command a higher fee.

Barcelona are reportedly in the mix for Jackson, with Hansi Flick’s side entering the new season without a recognised striker. Robert Lewandowski left after his contract expired, while Ferran Torres has joined PSG. The latter was often used as a secondary striker during his time at Barcelona.

Furthermore, Barcelona failed to sign Marcus Rashford, another player capable of operating as a No. 9. At present, they do not have a recognised centre-forward in the squad, which has led them to consider the possibility of signing Jackson. There are no talks with Chelsea at the moment, but that could change if Barcelona decide that the Senegalese international is a viable option.

Barcelona targeting alternatives

Barcelona have several notable names on their shortlist, including Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres, according to recent reports. However, signing the Swedish striker would be difficult, as the Gunners are only likely to consider a sale if they can find a suitable replacement, as Mikel Arteta is reportedly interested in Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez is also Barcelona’s primary target this summer, but the club have faced significant obstacles in their pursuit. The Catalan outfit are expected to make one final attempt to sign the Argentine, and if they cannot reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid, they could turn to alternative options.

Club Brugge’s Nicolo Tresoldi is another reported target, and the links with Jackson further suggest that Flick wants a new No. 9 before the window closes. Whether Barcelona can find a way to sign the Chelsea forward remains to be seen, but his availability could provide optimism if the Catalan club decide to enter the race.