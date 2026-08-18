Arsenal make final push to sign Julian Alvarez, have backup plan

Arsenal will make one final attempt to sign 26-year-old Argentine international Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet El Desmarque, Julian Alvarez is also the subject of interest from Barcelona. The defending La Liga champions are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a striker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the Atletico Madrid attacker, though Atletico Madrid will not entertain bids from the Blaugrana.

However, per El Desmarque, Arsenal’s “final push” to sign the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is unlikely to be successful, as Mikel Arteta recently called him to discuss a deal, with the player reiterating his desire to join Barcelona. The Premier League champions have thus identified Victor Osimhen as the alternative to Alvarez, with recent reports claiming the 27-year-old Galatasaray striker is keen on moving to the Emirates.

Julian Alvarez and his time in La Liga spell so far

Julian Alvarez has evolved into one of the world’s most acclaimed strikers since joining Atletico Madrid from Manchester City in a surprise move in August 2024. Though consistency has been an issue at times, the 26-year-old has become a pivotal figure for Los Rojiblancos in the last two seasons.

The Argentine international scored 49 goals and provided 17 assists in 106 outings for Atletico Madrid thus far, contributing to a goal every 114 minutes. With such solid numbers, it is hardly surprising that Alvarez has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal and Barcelona among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

A man in demand

Arsenal are pursuing Julian Alvarez as a versatile attacking option, despite having three strikers in the squad. Gabriel Jesus’s long-term future is reportedly uncertain, and reports have suggested that the Gunners are ready to sell Jesus and Kai Havertz to fund a bid for Alvarez. The deal would provide Arsenal with additional depth and flexibility in the offensive unit, as he can be the alternative to Viktor Gyokeres.

Meanwhile, Alvarez has been on Barcelona’s radar for a long time. The interest is straightforward, as with Robert Lewandowski departed as a free agent, Barcelona face a gaping hole in attack. So, Barcelona must pursue a top-class striker, with Alvarez reportedly emerging as a top candidate for the Blaugrana. The Catalan giants have also kept their options open, with Gyokeres an alternate target.

Also Read: Florentino Perez’s Masterclass: The Julian Alvarez saga that has left Barcelona stumbling

Recent reports have claimed that Barcelona will make one final push to sign the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, though Atletico Madrid would prefer not to sell him to them. In fact, a summer departure does not appear to be on the cards at all, as Diego Simeone has ruled out a summer departure, insisting Atletico will not sell in the final weeks of the transfer window.