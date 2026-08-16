Victor Osimhen keen on joining Arsenal

Victor Osimhen would be open to joining Arsenal if the club made a concrete approach as Mikel Arteta continues his search for attacking reinforcements.

Victor Osimhen would consider a move to Arsenal if the Gunners make a formal approach, according to Football Insider, with Mikel Arteta eager to land a striker in the final weeks of the summer transfer window. The Nigerian striker has recently been linked with the North London club as Arteta seeks attacking reinforcements.

Arsenal are still assessing the market for forwards who could strengthen their frontline. Their priority has been a left winger for much of the transfer window, although their failure to sign either Morgan Rogers or Vinicius Junior has raised questions about their plans for the position.

Gabriel Martinelli was the subject of reported interest from Galatasaray, but the winger has rejected the idea of joining the Turkish club. Arsenal would be willing to sell him if they could sign a suitable replacement, and they could now potentially shift their focus from a winger to a striker.

Reports in recent weeks suggested that the club could revive their interest in Julian Alvarez. However, a deal to sign the Argentina international would be extremely difficult, particularly with Barcelona also believed to be involved in the race.

Victor Osimhen ready to explore Arsenal move

Arsenal have recently been linked with Osimhen as a potential alternative. With Martinelli uninterested in joining Galatasaray, there is no scope for a swap or part-exchange deal. However, Football Insider reports that Osimhen would be open to joining Arsenal and ready to explore a move if the club made a formal approach.

Osimhen could cost around £60 million, according to reports. At that price, the 27-year-old could address Arsenal’s attacking needs this season. There are currently no advanced talks, but the North London club could still pursue Osimhen late in the window if they view him as a direct upgrade to their current options.

Arsenal have also been linked with a potential move for Bradley Barcola, who remains a target for Liverpool. However, the Reds are reportedly yet to reach an agreement for the winger, leaving the door open for Arsenal to make a late move if they believe the deal is financially viable.

The Premier League champions have until the end of the transfer window to move, with Osimhen, Alvarez, and Barcola among the top targets under consideration.