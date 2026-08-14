Arsenal begin discussions to sign Victor Osimhen

Arsenal will look to sign 27-year-old Nigerian international Victor Osimhen from 2025/26 Turkish Super Lig winners Galatasaray this summer.

According to a report by French outlet Foot Mercato, Victor Osimhen is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The North London club took advantage of Galatasaray’s interest in Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri to initiate discussions over a possible deal for the 27-year-old prolific striker.

Foot Mercato corroborates initial claims by the Daily Telegraph and reports that the Turkish Super Lig champions have not set an asking price to sell Osimhen after preliminary talks with Arsenal, though they want to recoup the money they invested when they signed him from Napoli. Meanwhile, the Gunners are confident that they can finalise a deal in the coming weeks.

How has Victor Osimhen fared at Galatasaray?

Victor Osimhen has significantly enhanced his reputation since joining Galatasaray from Napoli despite already being one of the world’s most productive strikers. The 27-year-old moved to Turkiye in September 2024 following behind-the-scenes disputes at the Serie A club. Galatasaray initially signed him on loan before sealing a permanent deal 12 months later.

In his first season with Cimbom, Osimhen was excellent, delivering consistent goal contributions. He has maintained his high standards since then, accumulating 22 goals and 8 assists in 33 outings across all competitions. Such figures underscore why Osimhen remains a target for multiple high-profile clubs, with Arsenal among the prospective suitors for his signature this summer.

A man in high demand

Victor Osimhen has been on Arsenal’s wishlist for an extended period. The sustained interest is logical, even though Mikel Arteta has three strikers in his squad. The Gunners also reinforced their attacking unit by signing Viktor Gyokeres last summer, though the Swedish international was inconsistent in his debut season in English football, as he took time to adjust to the intensity and physicality of the Premier League.

Additionally, Gabriel Jesus faces an uncertain future at the Emirates amid his links with Napoli. These factors have prompted Arsenal to explore additional striking options, with Osimhen being an established and prolific attacking option to bolster the attack.

Arsenal’s initial moves to secure Osimhen suggest a summer switch to the Emirates is increasingly plausible. With Galatasaray open to selling the Nigerian striker, Arsenal’s optimism is not unfounded, though it is unclear if they are ready to pay €75 million, the fee Cimbom paid to sign him from Napoli. Arsenal’s confidence in finalising a deal within weeks sets the timeline for negotiations.