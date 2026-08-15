Gabriel Martinelli rules out Galatasaray move, Arsenal still want summer sale.

Gabriel Martinelli has rejected the opportunity to join Galatasaray despite Arsenal remaining prepared to sell the Brazilian winger before the summer transfer window closes.

Galatasaray submitted a formal €45 million offer for the 25-year-old as they attempted to make him one of their marquee additions. However, Martinelli’s camp has informed Arsenal that the player has no intention of moving to Turkey. Recent reports corroborate both the bid and his rejection of the proposed switch.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Martinelli has decided definitively against a move to the Turkish Super Lig this summer, with Galatasaray already informed of his position.

Arsenal remain prepared to sell Martinelli

Rejecting Galatasaray does not necessarily mean Martinelli will remain at the Emirates Stadium, and Arsenal are still willing to consider a sale if an acceptable proposal arrives from another league before Deadline Day. The Gunners have been reshaping their attacking options and could sanction Martinelli’s departure at the right price.

The Brazilian’s preference is important, however and if he leaves Arsenal, he wants his next destination to be in one of Europe’s strongest leagues rather than Turkey. That stance effectively ends Galatasaray’s pursuit despite their willingness to put €45 million on the table.

Galatasaray turn attention back to Rafael Leao

With Martinelli rejecting their approach, Galatasaray are expected to redirect their attention towards other attacking targets, with AC Milan star Rafael Leao once again emerging as a priority. Recent reports have claimed that the Portuguese international is keen on joining the Turkish champions.

For Arsenal, meanwhile, Martinelli remains a player to watch until the window closes. There is already interest elsewhere in Europe, with AS Roma and Napoli among the Italian clubs recently linked with exploring his situation. Martinelli has effectively taken Galatasaray out of the equation, but he has not necessarily closed the door on leaving Arsenal.

That distinction could become important over the final weeks of the window. Arsenal appear prepared to sell for the right price, while Martinelli seems willing to consider a move provided the destination suits his ambitions. The €45 million Galatasaray bid has at least established a benchmark. Now Arsenal need another interested club to approach that valuation while also offering Martinelli the sporting project he wants.