Arsenal need to pay over £60 million to sign Victor Osimhen

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will have to fork out in excess of £60 million to sign former Napoli star striker Victor Osimhen.

Arsenal will need to offer more than £60 million to sign Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen before the summer window closes, according to Football Insider.

The Gunners have long admired the Nigerian international and have already enquired about his availability during discussions with Galatasaray over a potential move for Gabriel Martinelli. However, any deal for Osimhen would be negotiated separately from Martinelli’s possible transfer to the Turkish club.

Arsenal could now decide to turn their interest into a concrete proposal, although doing so would require a significant financial commitment.

Osimhen has established himself as one of Europe’s most prolific forwards and was instrumental in Galatasaray’s league triumph last season. The 27-year-old initially joined the Turkish giants on loan in 2024 before making the move permanent last summer, signing a four-year contract.

He responded with an impressive debut campaign after the permanent transfer, contributing to 30 goals across competitions as Galatasaray secured another league title. Osimhen has also made a flying start to the new season, scoring twice in their season opener.

His goalscoring record could make him an attractive option for Arsenal, particularly as Mikel Arteta continues to build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts.

The Gunners already have Viktor Gyokeres leading their attack, but Osimhen would compete directly for the striker role. His physicality, movement and ability to attack space could potentially make him an upgrade in the position, although Arsenal would have to determine whether the financial outlay is justified.

Signing Osimhen will require massive financial outlay

The biggest complication could come from Osimhen’s wages. The striker reportedly earns more than £300,000 per week at Galatasaray, meaning he would likely become Arsenal’s highest-paid player if he moves to the Emirates Stadium. That salary, combined with a transfer fee exceeding £60 million, would make the deal one of Arsenal’s biggest investments of the summer.

Osimhen’s arrival would not, however, solve another major issue in Arsenal’s squad. The club have been looking for additional quality on the left wing, and the Nigerian’s natural position means he would not directly address that requirement.

Nevertheless, his proven record across European football could make him too tempting to ignore if Arsenal believe another elite goalscorer can take their attack to another level.