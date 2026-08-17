Sebastiaan Bornauw set to join Hamburger SV as deal agreed

Sebastiaan Bornauw is set to return to the Bundesliga and join Hamburger SV on loan, with the deal including an option to buy.

Sebastiaan Bornauw is close to joining Hamburger SV on loan from Leeds United, according to Sky Sports. The Whites have now reached an agreement with the Bundesliga club, with the deal including a purchase option. Bornauw will thus return to Germany after just one season at Elland Road. He will undergo his medical tests on Monday before formally completing the move.

Daniel Farke is making changes to his defence after Leeds avoided relegation in their first season back in the Premier League. Defensive reinforcements are viewed as essential, and the club have already signed Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo at the start of the window, with further additions expected soon. As part of the changes, long-serving Dutch defender Pascal Struijk agreed to join Brighton & Hove Albion earlier in the summer.

Leeds are now set to allow Bornauw to leave as well. The Belgian centre-back joined the club from Wolfsburg in a £5.1 million deal last summer but has been a bit-part player under Farke. He made 12 Premier League appearances, totalling 433 minutes, and also featured four times in cup competitions, according to Transfermarkt.

Farke may no longer consider him part of his plans, prompting Leeds to agree to a loan deal that would facilitate the player’s return to Germany.

Hamburger SV set to sign Bornauw

Bornauw spent six full seasons in Germany with FC Koln and VfL Wolfsburg before moving to Leeds United last summer. Having struggled to secure regular playing time under Farke, a return to the Bundesliga makes sense for the 27-year-old. He will have to compete for a place in Hamburger SV’s defence, but the move should provide him with an opportunity to play more regularly after a difficult season at Elland Road.

Hamburg are expected to sign Bornauw on loan, with the agreement reportedly including a purchase option worth £4 million. If the Bundesliga club trigger the clause, Leeds would be able to recover a significant portion of their investment in the player.

Will Leeds United sign another defender?

Leeds are widely expected to sign more defenders before the transfer window closes, although they have reportedly ruled out a move for Santiago Bueno of Wolverhampton Wanderers. Farke often uses a back three and may need further reinforcements if Bornauw leaves, even though the club have already addressed Struijk’s departure with the signing of Muharemovic.

Leeds are reportedly closing in on signing Nico Elvedi from Borussia Monchengladbach, and the Swiss international could prove to be a strong addition. Personal terms are believed to be in place, with the deal expected to be completed soon.