Nico Elvedi set to join Leeds United as deal agreed

Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi is on the verge of joining Leeds United in a deal worth £6.8 million.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Nico Elvedi has been the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites have been keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 29-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach defender.

Sky Sports journalist Zinny Boswell has provided further information on the situation, revealing that the deal is worth £6.8 million plus add-ons. The report has also added that Gladbach have “negotiated a 15 per cent sell-on” in the agreement with Leeds United.

Nico Elvedi and his time in the Bundesliga

Nico Elvedi has been among the most underrated defenders in the Bundesliga since joining Borussia Monchengladbach from FC Zurich in July 2015. The 29-year-old has been a regular at the back for Die Fohlen over the past 11 years, with that consistency also being represented on the international stage with Switzerland.

Elvedi has made over 350 appearances for Borussia Monchengladbach thus far while chipping in with 19 goals and 13 assists. Meanwhile, the Swiss defender’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs across Europe. Premier League clubs, in particular, have been keen on signing him, with Elland Road his next destination.

English summer beckons

Nico Elvedi has been on Leeds United’s wishlist for an extended period, and the West Yorkshire club wanted to sign the Borussia Monchengladbach skipper last year. While a deal did not see the light of day back then, the continued interest has made sense due to the uncertainties surrounding Sebastiaan Bornauw’s long-term future. As Zinny Boswell has suggested, the Belgian defender is courting interest from Hamburger SV.

The Belgian defender has also been a target for Bundesliga club FC Koln, and he will likely leave Leeds United this summer to return to Germany. So, with Daniel Farke utilising the 3-5-2 formation at the West Yorkshire club, they needed a long-term replacement for Bornauw and Pascal Struijk, who joined Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this summer.

Elvedi thus emerged as a viable target, with his vast experience and leadership ability adding to his appeal for Leeds United. The Swiss international has been ready to join the Premier League club for weeks, and with the deal now agreed, an official announcement is all that remains for the move to formalise.