Leeds United poised to rule out summer move for Santiago Bueno

Leeds United are unlikely to revive their pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Santiago Bueno before the summer transfer window closes.

The 27-year-old was strongly linked with a move to Elland Road earlier in the window following Wolves’ relegation from the Premier League. However, according to Football Insider, Daniel Farke’s side have now shifted their attention elsewhere.

Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi has emerged as Leeds United’s top target for the position, significantly reducing the chances of the club returning for Bueno, particularly with a move believed to be close.

Leeds prioritise Nico Elvedi deal

Leeds United had identified Bueno as a potential defensive reinforcement following Wolves’ drop into the EFL Championship, particularly with the Uruguay international reportedly interested in continuing his career in the Premier League.

However, their recruitment plans have since developed and Elvedi is now at the front of the queue, with the Switzerland international reportedly agreeing personal terms ahead of a potential move to West Yorkshire. Should Leeds successfully complete that deal, there would be little reason for them to make another significant investment in Bueno before the deadline.

It represents encouraging news for Wolves, who are determined to retain one of their most important players as they attempt to secure an immediate return to the top flight.

Wolves determined to keep Bueno

Bueno was one of the few Wolves players to emerge with significant credit from a difficult 2025/26 campaign, which ended with the club finishing bottom of the Premier League. His performances were recognised when he was named Wolves’ Player of the Season, underlining his importance to the club despite their relegation.

Bueno has yet to feature since returning from the 2026 World Cup, but Wolves will be eager to reintegrate him as quickly as possible. Their defensive performances have already raised some concerns. Despite recording a comfortable 3-0 victory over Port Vale, Wolves allowed their opponents several opportunities that stronger Championship sides could punish. Keeping an established defender like Bueno would therefore provide valuable stability.

Leeds moving away from Bueno makes sense if they believe Elvedi is attainable and Farke needs another reliable centre-back, but there is little value in pursuing multiple expensive options when one has already emerged as the clear priority. For Wolves, this is a welcome development. Bueno is proven at Premier League level and losing their reigning Player of the Season would make an already challenging promotion campaign considerably harder.