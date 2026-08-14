Nico Elvedi agrees personal terms with Leeds United, sale conditions set

Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Nico Elvedi is one step closer to joining Leeds United after striking an agreement on personal terms with the West Yorkshire club.

According to a report by German outlet Kicker, Nico Elvedi is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 29-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach defender.

Per Kicker, while personal terms are no longer an issue, Gladbach will sanction a deal on two conditions. They want €10 million to part ways with the player and will agree to his departure once they sign his replacement. Meanwhile, reputed German journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Leeds United are “preparing an offer and are expected to submit it soon”.

Nico Elvedi and his memorable Bundesliga journey so far

Nico Elvedi has been among the most reliable defenders in the Bundesliga since joining Borussia Monchengladbach from FC Zurich in July 2015. The 29-year-old has been a regular at the back for Die Fohlen for most of his stint with the club, also translating that solidity and success to the international stage.

Elvedi has made over 350 appearances for Borussia Monchengladbach thus far while chipping in with 19 goals and 13 assists. Meanwhile, the Swiss defender’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs across Europe. Premier League clubs, in particular, have been keen on signing him, with Leeds United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

English summer beckons?

Nico Elvedi has been on Leeds United’s radar for a long time, and the West Yorkshire club wanted to sign the Borussia Monchengladbach defender last year. While the deal did not materialise back then, the continued interest is logical due to the uncertainties surrounding Sebastiaan Bornauw’s long-term future. A report by Sky Deutschland has also acknowledged that, with Hamburger SV interested in Bornauw.

The Belgian defender has also been a target for Bundesliga club FC Koln, and he will likely leave Leeds United this summer to return to Germany. With Daniel Farke utilising the 3-5-2 formation at the West Yorkshire club, they need a long-term replacement for Bornauw, with Elvedi emerging as a viable target.

The 29-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach defender’s vast experience and leadership ability make him an appealing option for Leeds United, and he can give the Whites the prime years of his career. However, while Elvedi is ready to join the Premier League club, Gladbach’s twin conditions mean the move is contingent on paying €10 million and waiting for the Bundesliga club to sign a replacement.