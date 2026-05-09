Leeds United ready to sell Sebastiaan Bornauw

Leeds United are ready to part ways with Sebastiaan Bornauw, amid links to new centre-backs ahead of the summer window.

Leeds United are close to achieving safety in the Premier League, and with that comes elaborate planning to improve their squad. As per Football Insider, there are some key targets lined up to shore up their backline, with Sebastiaan Bornauw likely to be shown the door ahead of the upcoming window.

Bornauw was signed from Wolfsburg as Leeds United gained promotion to the Premier League. Daniel Farke wanted depth in the backline, with the manager playing a back three that requires quite several defenders in the ranks.

Bornauw, who has started only four times as part of his nine appearances, could be shown the door ahead of the summer. He has interest from Germany, as FC Koln are keen to sign him, and a deal could be discussed between the two clubs soon.

The 27-year-old has simply not worked out for how Farke likes to play, and Leeds have not performed well when he has been in the lineup. Hence, parting ways is a solution the club are willing to explore, though his asking price is yet to be revealed, as Leeds United will not want to make a loss on their investment at the very least.

Leeds United have already planned to sign multiple defenders in the summer, with a few names doing the rounds in media reports. For instance, the club are keen to sign Ladislav Krejci from Girona, who spent the season on loan at relegated Wolves, and he could be a good option to provide depth.

Who is linked with Leeds United?

Apart from Krejci, there’s another name doing the rounds, as Leeds United are linked with Danilho Doekhi, who will leave Union Berlin on a free transfer. The idea of signing the highly rated defender on a Bosman deal will be beneficial from several angles, though Leeds United do face the threat of Aston Villa and others in the race.

The suggestion is that Leeds are trying to sign both Doekhi and Krejci in the summer, as even one arrival would signal the end for unwanted players like Bornauw. The 27-year-old will expect some offers other than Koln, with all eyes on the asking price for the defender.