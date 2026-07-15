Leeds United agree deal to sign Tarik Muharemovic

Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic is on the verge of joining Leeds United in a deal worth £34.1 million this summer.

According to a report by Nizaar Kinsella on BBC Sport, Tarik Muharemovic has been the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites have been eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 23-year-old Sassuolo defender.

Per Nizaar Kinsella, Leeds United and Sassuolo have an agreement over a deal worth £34.1 million. However, Muharemovic has yet to give the green light, with personal terms yet to be rectified amid interest from other Premier League clubs.

Who is Tarik Muharemovic?

Tarik Muharemovic has established himself as one of the best young defensive prospects in Serie A in the last 12 months. The 23-year-old spent most of his formative years in Austria but graduated from the youth division at Juventus after arriving in Italy in 2021. However, the youngster could not establish a foothold at the Allianz Stadium, and Sassuolo initially signed him on loan in August 2024.

The Neroverdi completed a permanent move last summer, and he was impressive in his debut Serie A campaign. The Bosnian defender has made over 50 appearances for Sassuolo thus far while chipping in with four goals and four assists. Meanwhile, Muharemovic’s progress piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Leeds United hoping to seal a summer deal.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Leeds United’s interest in Tarik Muharemovic has been understandable. The Whites have been scouring the market for a centre-back, as they have sold Pascal Struijk to Brighton & Hove Albion. Additionally, Sebastiaan Bornauw reportedly faces an uncertain future at Elland Road amid his links with FC Koln.

Struijk’s departure, in particular, has created a gaping hole in Leeds United’s defensive unit, with Joe Rodon and Jaka Bijol the only reliable centre-backs in the squad. With Daniel Farke preferring a 3-5-2 formation, the West Yorkshire outfit must sign at least one new central defender, with Muharemovic close to being that player.

Muharemovic’s signing signal the start of a defensive rebuild for Leeds, who have sold Struijk and face uncertainty over Bornauw’s future. The Sassuolo agreement marks the first concrete step in that process, though personal terms and rival interest remain hurdles.