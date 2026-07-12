Leeds United enter Tarik Muharemovic, in three-way Premier League battle

Leeds United have joined the race to sign 23-year-old Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic this summer.

According to an update by Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 23-year-old centre-back has also attracted interest from Bournemouth and Sunderland, setting up a three-way Premier League battle for one of the most highly-rated young centre-backs to emerge from Serie A over the past year. He has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United as well.

Daniel Farke is looking to strengthen his defensive options ahead of the new Premier League campaign, and Muharemovic is understood to fit the profile the club is targeting. The left-footed centre-back combines physicality with composure in possession, qualities that have made him an appealing option for clubs looking to build from the back.

His ability to operate in either a back four or a back three gives Farke tactical flexibility during the season. Muharemovic has attracted growing interest after an impressive spell with Sassuolo, where he established himself as a dependable presence at the heart of the defence.

Leeds United’s interest comes as they continue to reshape their squad following promotion back to the Premier League. Defensive reinforcements have become a priority this summer after selling Pascal Struijk to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Bournemouth are also in the market for defensive additions, while Sunderland are aiming to bolster their squad after securing Premier League football. Three English clubs now competing for his signature put Sassuolo in a strong negotiating position.

Muharemovic would improve Leeds

The Bosnian defender showcased his ability against high-level international opposition, further increasing interest from clubs outside Italy. His calm distribution, aerial strength, and maturity beyond his years have convinced several recruitment teams that he is ready to take the next step into English football.

Another factor that could influence any potential deal is Juventus’s financial interest in the player. The Italian giants included a 50 per cent sell-on clause when Muharemovic completed his permanent move to Sassuolo, meaning they would benefit from any future transfer fee the Serie A club receive.

While no agreement has been reached with any club at this stage, Leeds United’s decision to enter the race signals their intent to strengthen a key area before the transfer window closes. The club has already been active in the market, but adding another quality centre-back remains one of the priorities for the remainder of the summer.