Al-Hilal line up talks with Chelsea for Pedro Neto move amid Manchester City links

Al-Hilal are set for direct talks with Chelsea over Pedro Neto as they continue their search for a new winger, while Manchester City remain interested.

Al-Hilal have scheduled direct talks with Chelsea this week over Pedro Neto, per Fabrizio Romano, as the Saudi club hunts a winger and Manchester City maintains interest in the Portuguese international.

The winger could be allowed to leave for the right price, although the club’s valuation has reportedly increased. Neto joined Chelsea from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a £54 million deal in 2024 and was initially valued at around £70 million by the Blues. However, TalkSPORT has claimed that Chelsea could now demand as much as £100 million.

Manchester City were reportedly unwilling to meet the £70 million valuation, and the Premier League champions may only make a move if they sell Savinho. Neto has become crucial to Chelsea’s attacking setup since his 2024 arrival; his departure would force the club to reshape the right flank even as Morgan Rogers bolsters the squad.

Al-Hilal closing in on Pedro Neto?

Manchester City were expected to submit a bid, but they now face serious competition from Al-Hilal. The Saudi Arabian club have been looking to add dynamic wingers and, after signing Crysencio Summerville, have identified Neto as their next major target.

The club had been pursuing Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye, but the Senegal international is unlikely to make the move to Saudi Arabia. They have since progressed their interest in Neto, and Romano reports that direct talks with Chelsea are scheduled to take place this week. Romano has also stated that Al-Hilal have sent a financial proposal to Neto and his representatives.

Other reports claim that the winger has already agreed personal terms with the Saudi club. Given Al-Hilal’s financial strength, Manchester City may not be willing to match their offer, putting the Saudi side in a strong position to sign the Portugal international.

What next for Neto?

At 26, Neto has made 103 appearances for Chelsea across the past two seasons and remains one of the club’s key attacking players. However, a move to Saudi Arabia would represent a career-stage consideration, given Europe’s top leagues remain more prestigious. The arrival of Morgan Rogers may limit his playing time at Stamford Bridge.

A move to Manchester City offers a significant sporting opportunity, particularly as it could team Neto with former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca in a top-five league. However, Al-Hilal’s financial package may prove more attractive than either European option, given his career stage and the limited guarantees of first-team football at Manchester City.

With talks scheduled this week per Romano, the coming days will clarify whether Al-Hilal’s financial offer and Chelsea’s price align before the transfer window shuts.