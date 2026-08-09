Manchester City will only sell Savinho after signing his replacement amid Pedro Neto links

Tottenham’s move for Savinho has stalled as Manchester City will only sanction his departure after signing a replacement, amidst links with Pedro Neto.

Tottenham Hotspur will have to wait to sign Savinho, with Manchester City insisting the winger cannot leave until they secure a replacement, per Football Insider. Enzo Maresca is keen to secure his attacking target before sanctioning the Brazilian’s departure.

Savinho is expected to depart the Etihad this summer as he seeks regular first-team football. He has struggled to make a name for himself at City since joining them from Troyes for €40 million in 2024.

The 22-year-old contributed five goals and three assists in 39 appearances last season but started only seven of his 24 Premier League outings, playing just 821 minutes in the competition.

New Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi views the Brazilian as a priority target to strengthen his attacking options, and Savinho’s ability to operate on either wing makes him particularly attractive given his capacity to provide an upgrade on the left while also offering cover on the right.

Spurs are expected to offload Mikey Moore and Manor Solomon, leaving De Zerbi searching for additional attacking options. Savinho’s flexibility across both flanks addresses this pressing gap, offering the versatility and quality De Zerbi believes will elevate Tottenham’s creative threat.

While the North London club are closing in on signing Savinho, Chelsea could now have a major influence on when the transfer takes place.

Pedro Neto’s future could have an impact on Savinho

Manchester City have identified Chelsea winger Pedro Neto as their preferred replacement for Savinho. Enzo Maresca knows the Portuguese international from their time together at Stamford Bridge, and considers him an ideal fit.

Neto’s pace and technical ability align with Maresca’s attacking system. Manchester City are confident Neto can replace Savinho’s creative threat from the wing, and could actually prove to be an upgrade.

Yet Chelsea’s £70 million asking price is a barrier. City must now weigh whether the investment is justified before allowing Savinho to leave. That situation could frustrate Tottenham, who are eager to complete the Brazilian’s signing as soon as possible.

De Zerbi’s side may have to remain patient while City work on their own squad reshuffle. For now, Savinho’s expected departure remains on track, but the timing of the move to Tottenham depends entirely on whether Manchester City can agree a deal for Neto or secure another suitable replacement.