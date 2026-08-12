Manchester City hit roadblock in Pedro Neto pursuit, Chelsea price unchanged

Manchester City may face a major stumbling block in their pursuit of Pedro Neto, as Chelsea are not prepared to lower their asking price.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea’s firm stance on Pedro Neto’s valuation could present a significant obstacle for Manchester City. Enzo Maresca’s side are understood to be unwilling to meet those demands.

Pedro Neto has been in the news recently amid links with several top Premier League clubs. Chelsea, who paid £54 million for Neto in 2024, would consider offers matching their valuation.

So far, there has been no indication of the exact figure Chelsea would seek for Neto, although the asking price is likely to exceed their £54 million outlay significantly. Manchester City are among the interested clubs, according to reports, but no meaningful progress has been made in talks thus far.

Why are Manchester City chasing Pedro Neto?

Manchester City have several areas to strengthen before the summer window closes. Amid Tottenham’s reported pursuit of Savinho, they could need a replacement for the Brazilian winger should he depart. Neto is widely viewed as a player capable of covering that position, while his versatility would add significant value to City’s squad.

Maresca is reportedly keen to sign Neto, with the pair having developed a strong working relationship during their time together at Chelsea. Tottenham’s delayed move for Savinho may stem from Manchester City’s desire to sign Neto or another replacement before allowing the Brazilian to leave.

Neto’s ability to play effectively on either wing makes him one of the Premier League’s most coveted wide attackers. Overall, Manchester City face several hurdles before they can complete a deal for the Portuguese winger.

City unwilling to meet demands

As mentioned earlier, Chelsea’s precise asking price remains unclear, but Fabrizio Romano suggests that Manchester City are unwilling to meet their demands. There is also no clarity over how much Maresca’s side are prepared to spend on the winger, although there will be hope for discussions between all parties soon if their interest is serious enough.

There could be complications in Tottenham’s pursuit of Savinho, especially if Manchester City cannot sign Neto or another replacement. At present, there are no credible links with another winger who could replace the Brazilian, meaning the pace of City’s search will likely determine whether Savinho’s exit accelerates.