Tottenham well-placed to sign Savinho this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are increasingly well positioned to sign Savinho before the transfer window closes, with the Manchester City winger keen to secure more regular first-team football.

The 22-year-old endured a frustrating campaign last season, starting only seven Premier League matches and slipping further down the attacking pecking order following Antoine Semenyo’s arrival.

According to Football Insider, new Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca is open to sanctioning Savinho’s departure, while Tottenham continue to push for a deal. City are reportedly prepared to accept an offer worth around £60 million.

Savinho open to Tottenham switch

The strongest factor working in Tottenham’s favour is the player’s own stance. Savinho is understood to be keen on moving to North London because Spurs can offer him the prospect of more regular starts than Manchester City currently can.

He finished last season with five goals and three assists in 39 appearances across all competitions, but managed only two goal contributions in 24 Premier League outings. A move to Tottenham would not guarantee him an automatic starting place, with Mathys Tel, Mohammed Kudus and James Maddison among Roberto De Zerbi’s attacking options.

Wilson Odobert and Dejan Kulusevski will also return to contention once fully fit. However, Spurs are believed to have outlined a significant role for Savinho within De Zerbi’s plans, which has encouraged the Brazilian.

Manchester City want a replacement before approving exit

One complication is Manchester City’s desire to strengthen before allowing Savinho to leave. Maresca wants another attacker added to his squad, meaning a transfer is unlikely to be rushed before City have greater clarity over their own recruitment.

Savinho has remained involved during pre-season, starting against Inter Milan and featuring against the K-League All Stars. He could also be involved in the Community Shield against Arsenal. Maresca has refused to close the door on an exit, acknowledging that circumstances can change while the transfer window remains open.

Tottenham appear to have most of the important pieces in place. Savinho wants more minutes, City are willing to sell at the right price and Spurs are prepared to give him a prominent role. The remaining issue is timing. Manchester City do not want to weaken Maresca’s squad without securing a replacement first.

If that happens, a £60 million move to Tottenham looks increasingly realistic. For Savinho, it could provide the regular football he needs to rediscover the form that made him such an exciting prospect in the first place.