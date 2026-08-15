Pedro Neto agrees personal terms with Al-Hilal as surprise move nears

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal are closing in on signing Chelsea forward Pedro Neto, as personal terms have been agreed.

Portuguese winger Pedro Neto has agreed personal terms with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal, as the two clubs near agreement on a €60 million fee.

According to an update from Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, an agreement has been reached between Neto and Al-Hilal, with Chelsea now open to allowing the 26-year-old to leave. The Blues are understood to want around €60 million for the attacker, while Al-Hilal are confident of reaching a full agreement with the Premier League club.

Talks between the two sides remain ongoing, meaning the transfer is not yet complete. However, the agreement on personal terms represents a significant step forward and puts the Saudi club in a strong position to secure another high-profile attacking addition.

Neto closing in on a move to the Middle East

Neto has been a key player for Chelsea since arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2024. The Portugal international has made 103 appearances for the club, contributing towards 38 goals during that period. Last season, Neto scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists in 52 appearances.

Although Neto can operate on either flank, he prefers the right wing, a role in which he could upgrade Al-Hilal’s current options. The Saudi giants are already reshaping their attack this summer and have added Crysencio Summerville to their ranks, with the former West Ham winger expected to operate primarily from the left.

The potential move represents a significant change in direction for Neto. Manchester City have been extensively linked with the Chelsea winger in recent weeks, with Enzo Maresca’s side considering him as a potential replacement for Tottenham-linked Savinho should the Brazilian leave the Etihad.

However, Manchester City’s interest has been complicated by Chelsea’s valuation of Neto. The West London club’s €60 million asking price has deterred their interest, leaving Al-Hilal in pole position.

A €60 million fee would allow the Blues to recoup a substantial amount on a player who has remained an important part of their attack since arriving in West London. For Al-Hilal, meanwhile, the agreement with Neto is an indication of their ambition. Adding a proven Premier League attacker who is still in his prime would significantly strengthen their attacking options.