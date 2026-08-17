Al-Hilal lead race to sign Pedro Neto, Manchester City cooling interest

Al-Hilal are leading the race to sign Pedro Neto from Chelsea, with discussions underway, while Manchester City are ready to withdraw from the pursuit.

According to Saudi Arabian news outlet Slaati, Al-Hilal are in pole position to sign Neto. The Portuguese winger has been identified as a key target to replace Brazilian forward Malcom, while Manchester City, who have also shown interest, are unwilling to meet Chelsea’s asking price.

Al-Hilal have been carefully planning their summer transfer window, with several changes expected in their frontline. According to Sacha Tavolieri, the Saudi club could part ways with star striker Karim Benzema, although their primary focus has been on signing new wingers.

Crysencio Summerville has already arrived from West Ham United, while Al-Hilal had hoped to sign Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye before the Senegal international reportedly rejected their approach. Having shifted their focus to another target, Al-Hilal have recently been pursuing Pedro Neto and now appear to be in a strong position to sign the Portugal international.

Al-Hilal leading the Pedro Neto race?

Neto has agreed personal terms with Al-Hilal according to multiple reports, while Fabrizio Romano stated that the club had sent a financial proposal to the winger and his representatives. The Italian journalist also reported that the Saudi side had scheduled direct talks with Chelsea to finalise the transfer.

Slaati’s report confirms personal terms have been agreed, with Al-Hilal now in pole position for the Chelsea winger. The Blues are reportedly demanding between €60 million and €70 million, a fee that the Saudi club could afford.

Al-Hilal view Neto as a direct replacement for Malcom, who is expected to leave during the current transfer window. Chelsea are yet to approve a move, but the two clubs remain in dialogue over the transfer. Manchester City, meanwhile, are not expected to proceed with their reported interest and could withdraw from the race imminently.

Why are Manchester City backing away?

Manchester City have reportedly indicated that they are unwilling to meet Chelsea’s asking price, which appears to be the main reason behind their decision to reconsider the deal. Although Enzo Maresca reportedly wanted Neto in his squad, Chelsea’s updated valuation prompted City to reconsider. talkSPORT has claimed that the Blues could demand close to £100 million.

Manchester City had planned to sign Neto as a replacement for Savinho, but they may now look elsewhere for a new winger. As for Neto and Al-Hilal, the deal still depends on Chelsea agreeing to the Saudi club’s proposal. However, with personal terms reportedly in place and discussions continuing between the clubs, Al-Hilal appear to be in the strongest position to complete the transfer.