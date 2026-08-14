Manchester City line up €120 million move for Enzo Fernandez

Manchester City will hope to sign 25-year-old Argentine international Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea with their latest bid.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Enzo Fernandez remains the subject of interest from Manchester City. The Citizens are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old Chelsea star.

Recent reports have claimed that Manchester City are running out of time to make an offer after being given a deadline by Chelsea. Per Gianluca Di Marzio, that has done the trick, with City ready to submit a bid worth €120 million to sign Fernandez in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

Enzo Fernandez and his time at Chelsea so far

Enzo Fernandez has established himself as one of the most dependable midfielders in the Premier League since joining Chelsea from SL Benfica in a big-money move in January 2023. While the South American experienced some initial hiccups at Stamford Bridge, he has become a mainstay in the middle of the park for the West London club.

The Argentine international was exceptional in the 2025/26 season, scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists in 54 appearances across all competitions. His progress has provoked interest from several top European clubs, with Manchester City among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Fernandez leave Chelsea soon?

Manchester City’s interest in Enzo Fernandez may seem excessive, but it has some logic. The Citizens are scouring the market for a versatile midfielder, as they have struggled for productivity from central positions, with Rayan Cherki the only player making an impact from those areas. While Elliot Anderson has arrived from Nottingham Forest, he will likely replace Rodri amid the Spanish midfielder’s links with Barcelona.

However, Manchester City have yet to replace the versatile Bernardo Silva since he left as a free agent. Fernandez fits the bill, as he provides contribution in the final third while retaining solidity out of possession, qualities that Silva brought to the table. The club’s eagerness to sign a new midfielder is also a byproduct of the uncertainties surrounding the long-term futures of Nico Gonzalez and Mateo Kovacic.

Fernandez is thus a viable target for Manchester City, though recent reports have indicated an unwillingness to meet Chelsea’s asking price. That appears likely to change with the upcoming bid worth €120 million. The proposal will come close to Chelsea’s reported valuation, and it should kick-start the process of the Argentine’s move to the Etihad.