Aston Villa eyeing summer move for Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aston Villa will look to sign 28-year-old DR Congo international Aaron Wan-Bissaka from West Ham United this summer.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a right-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 28-year-old West Ham United defender.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa will now focus on a deal for a right-back after striking an agreement to sign Matteo Ruggeri from Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, a report by The Athletic has revealed that the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners have already held talks over a possible deal.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and his career so far

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been among the most dependable right-backs in the Premier League of the past decade. The 28-year-old rose in prominence at Crystal Palace before joining Manchester United, where he was a mainstay at the back for several seasons before West Ham United signed him in a deal worth £15 million in August 2024.

The DR Congo international has continued to be a regular for West Ham, making 65 appearances while chipping in with two goals and eight assists. However, Wan-Bissaka’s future at the East London club has been uncertain since their relegation from the Premier League. The situation has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Aston Villa among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Aston Villa’s interest in Aaron Wan-Bissaka is understandable. The Villans are scouring the market for a right-back, as they have loaned Andres Garcia to Getafe this summer. The Spaniard’s exit has left Unai Emery with Matty Cash as the only specialist right-back in his squad.

While Ezri Konsa can fill in as a right-back, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners face uncertainty over his future amid his links with Arsenal. Several candidates, including Emerson Royal, have thus emerged as credible options for Aston Villa, with Wan-Bissaka also a viable target due to his extensive Premier League experience.

Recent reports have suggested that Wan-Bissaka is keen on a summer exit and has no interest in EFL Championship football. With The Athletic suggesting that Aston Villa have held talks for a deal, a return to the Premier League is increasingly likely, considering the former Manchester United full-back will have the opportunity to play in the UEFA Champions League. However, Villa must move quickly, as he is also a target for Arsenal and Everton.