Emerson Royal wants Premier League return amid Aston Villa links

Flamengo right-back Emerson Royal is keen on returning to the Premier League this summer amid his links with Aston Villa.

According to an update by Bruno Lemos via Central do Fla, Emerson Royal is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are actively pursuing a right-back as they attempt to strengthen their defensive unit during the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 27-year-old Flamengo defender.

Per Bruno Lemos, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners are “awaiting a resolution” from Flamengo, hoping they sign a replacement for the South American defender soon. However, they have a significant chance of landing the player, as the update has revealed that he is keen on returning to the Premier League in the coming weeks.

The Emerson Royal renaissance

Emerson Royal’s move to Flamengo has revived his career after mixed spells in Europe. While the 27-year-old enjoyed a solid spell with Real Betis, he struggled to make his mark during his stints with Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan. However, returning to his homeland has helped him regain consistency.

The Brazilian right-back has been impressive in the 2026 season, providing four assists in 21 appearances across all competitions while accumulating over 1,500 minutes of game time. Emerson’s exploits for Flamengo have stimulated the interest of several well-known clubs, with a return to the Premier League on the horizon.

Premier League return on the cards?

Aston Villa are actively pursuing Emerson Royal, and the interest makes sense. With Andres Garcia joining Getafe on a season-long loan deal, the West Midlands club must secure a replacement. The Spaniard has been keen on seeking greener pastures after becoming a peripheral figure during his stint with the West Midlands outfit.

Garcia’s departure has left Unai Emery with only Matty Cash as a specialist right-back in his squad, with Ezri Konsa being a makeshift option for the position. So, Aston Villa must pursue a recognised right-back, with Emerson emerging as a top target for the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners.

The former Tottenham defender may view this as an opportunity to prove himself after earlier inconsistencies, though those inconsistencies should temper expectations at Aston Villa. However, with Emerson keen on a Premier League return, a summer move to Villa depends on Flamengo securing a replacement right-back