Aston Villa fail with bid to sign Emerson Royal

Aston Villa will look to sign 27-year-old Brazilian right-back Emerson Royal from Flamengo in the summer transfer window.

According to an update by Brazilian journalist Bruno Lemos, Emerson Royal is surprisingly the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a right-back ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Flamengo defender.

Per Bruno Lemos, Aston Villa submitted a bid to sign the South American full-back in the ongoing transfer window, only for Flamengo to turn down the proposal. However, talks between the two clubs have continued, and a resolution may be on the cards.

How has Emerson Royal fared since leaving Tottenham?

Emerson Royal has endured a topsy-turvy ride since leaving Tottenham Hotspur in August 2024. His short stint with AC Milan was underwhelming, and Flamengo signed him from the Rossoneri last summer. Since then, the 27-year-old has been impressive, becoming a mainstay at the back for the Brasileirao giants.

The Brazilian right-back has been impressive thus far in the 2026 season, providing four assists in 21 appearances across all competitions while accumulating over 1,500 minutes of game time. Emerson’s exploits for Flamengo have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Aston Villa among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Aston Villa’s interest in Emerson Royal is somewhat surprising, though their urgency to sign a right-back is understandable. The Villans are scouring the market for a right-back, as widespread reports have linked Andres Garcia with a move away from the club. The Spaniard is eager to embark on a new adventure after becoming a peripheral figure under Unai Emery.

Garcia’s departure will leave Unai Emery with Matty Cash as the only right-back in his squad, with Ezri Konsa being a makeshift option for the position. So, Aston Villa must pursue a recognised right-back, with Pierre Kalulu reportedly emerging as one of the names on the wishlist.

However, it seems Emerson has become a top target for Aston Villa after the West Midlands outfit submitted a bid to sign him. The 27-year-old Brazilian defender may feel he has unfinished business in the Premier League after struggling to become an asset for Tottenham. But a summer deal is contingent on Villa meeting Flamengo’s valuation, which remains unknown.